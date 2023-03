Why Quotient Technology Stock Jumped on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of digital promotions specialist Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) jumped on Tuesday, gaining 11% by 3 p.m. EST, even as the S&P 500 shed 1.5%. That rally put the volatile stock back in positive territory so far for 2023, yet shares are still down over 40% over the past full year.The jump was sparked by news that the management team is considering a sale that might take it off public markets.Quotient executives have been exploring a sale process for several weeks, according to a Reuters report that relied on accounts from several insider sources. Quotient is working with an investment bank to explore its options, these sources said .