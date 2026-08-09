QX b Aktie
WKN DE: A419YG / ISIN: US82846H5046
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10.08.2026 01:00:00
Why QXO, Inc. Fell Over 20% in July
Shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) fell 23% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.QXO didn't report earnings during the month, but it did close on the acquisition of TopBuild on July 1. QXO is executing a roll-up strategy to consolidate the building-products distribution business under CEO Brad Jacobs and his team, so acquisitions are a core part of QXO's game plan. Yet while TopBuild could very well build value for QXO, it appears investors may have had some trepidation about the purchase, which is QXO's biggest acquisition to date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu QXO Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-20th Conv Cum Pfd Shs Series -B-
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20.04.26
|TopBuild-Aktie klettert: Milliardenkauf durch BayWa-Konkurrent QXO (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu QXO Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-20th Conv Cum Pfd Shs Series -B-
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