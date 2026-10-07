Why QXO Sank Today

Shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) sank on Wednesday, falling as much as 11.1%, before recovering to a 7.7% decline as of 1:38 p.m. EDT.

QXO is the building-products distribution business helmed by CEO Brad Jacobs, who has a track record of successfully consolidating fragmented industries, such as GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). However, the residential housing market appears to be stuck in the doldrums, according to a new sell-side analyst note released today.

Today, analysts at RBC Capital lowered their price target on QXO stock from $27 to $18. The analysts justified the move because recent channel checks showed a slow third quarter for the residential roofing business. QXO's first major acquisition was Beacon Roofing, which it acquired in April 2025, so if the third quarter was light in the roofing business, that poses risks to QXO's coming results.

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