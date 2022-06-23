|
23.06.2022 19:33:40
Why Radius Health Climbed Today
Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) were up by more than 14.6% as of 12:28 p.m. on Thursday on news that the company has agreed to be acquired by a pair of private healthcare investment companies. The deal to take the business private is valued at $890 million, a sum to be split between cash that will be paid to shareholders up front and cash to be paid later, contingent on one of Radius' osteoporosis medicines, Tymlos, reaching $300 million in net sales during a 12-month period between now and the end of 2025. Shareholders will get $10 for each of their Radius shares when the transaction closes, and an additional $1 per share if sales of Tymlos clear the target.The stock's price rose to reflect the up-front payout, but its current level near $10.20 indicates that there is a perceived risk that sales of Tymlos may fall short of the level required to trigger the additional payment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
