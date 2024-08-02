+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
03.08.2024 01:49:36

Why Rambus Stock Nose-Dived This Week

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) had a week to forget, at least as far as its shares were concerned. The chip interface technologies company saw its stock price fall precipitously in the wake of its latest earnings release. All told, it lost nearly 29% over the course of the five trading days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.After market hours on Monday, Rambus bit the bullet and divulged its second-quarter figures. Among these was total revenue, which at over $132 million was 10% higher on a year-over-year basis. However, net income according to GAAP standards headed sharply in the other direction. It withered to slightly over $36 million ($0.33 per share) from Q2 2023's nearly $169 million. Analysts were expecting higher numbers than that. Collectively, they were estimating that Rambus would book $139 million in revenue, and post a meatier per-share net income figure of $0.45. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rambus Inc.mehr Nachrichten