Why RE/MAX Holdings Stock Dropped 18.8% on Friday

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) fell as much as 18.8% in trading on Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares closed the day down 13.5%. Revenue fell 8.9% to $81.3 million and the company swung from net income of $3.1 million a year ago to a loss of $2.6 million, or $0.14 per share. A sharp drop in broker fees from $16.8 million to $11.9 million was the biggest reason for the loss. The housing market's sales volume has cratered as interest rates rose and fewer buyers were able to afford high house prices.Continue reading