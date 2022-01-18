18.01.2022 15:00:00

Why Real Estate Investors Should Shift Their Gaze to Data Centers

Real estate has long been a path for individual investors to grow wealth, and those opportunities extend well beyond the American Dream of a home of your own, although that still remains the place for many to first dip their toes into owning a piece of land and the building on it.But why stop there? You can buy properties, both commercial and residential, to flip or rent. You also can pool your money with others in crowdfunding opportunities or go the more traditional route with real estate investment groups such as limited partnerships and private and publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs).Publicly traded REITs, in fact, are a great way for novice and experienced investors alike to enjoy passive income and share price appreciation, since REITs are required to pay at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders. There are more than 200 publicly traded REITs right now, and they typically focus on specific sectors. There are office REITs, for instance, and industrial/warehouse REITs, and others that specialize in apartments or single-family rentals.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX klar Minus -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.

