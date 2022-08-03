|
03.08.2022 16:02:00
Why Real Estate Is a No-Brainer Addition to Your Investment Portfolio
Building a top-notch investment portfolio is key to financial security. At some point in your life, you're going to need your investments to support you. The sooner that happens, the sooner you'll have financial independence and peace of mind.When you're deciding what assets should be part of your portfolio, it's absolutely worth considering adding real estate investments to the mix. There are a few key reasons why putting some of your money into real estate is a no-brainer. It's important to have your money spread around a mix of different assets so that you don't face outsized losses if a particular business underperforms or if a particular industry is in trouble.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!