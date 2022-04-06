|
06.04.2022 12:50:00
Why Real Estate Stocks Are a No-Brainer Addition to Your Portfolio
The tech-stock correction is a perfect example of why putting all your eggs into one basket is risky. While there are dozens of industries that allow you to diversify your portfolio, real estate is one of the few long-established ways of creating wealth and generating income, and should be seriously considered in today's volatile environment.Thankfully, investors don't have to buy, own, or manage a real estate investment themselves to benefit from the income and other advantages of this reliable asset class. If you're looking to hedge your exposure and diversify your portfolio, here's why real estate stocks are a no-brainer addition.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"



