Why Real Estate Stocks Are a No-Brainer Addition to Your Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The quickest way to get rich on Wall Street is to buy one investment that goes up like a rocket ship. The problem with this approach is that nobody knows which stock that will be, and therefore such a concentrated approach is also the quickest way to lose a lot of money.A far better way to go about things is to diversify your portfolio and dedicate a portion to income-producing stocks in addition to growth opportunities. Real estate stocks offer particularly promising opportunities for passive income. Let's take a look at a few reasons why that's the case.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading