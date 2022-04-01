|
01.04.2022 14:23:00
Why Real Estate Stocks Should Be in Everyone's Portfolio
Real estate stocks don't have the shine of high-flying growth stocks or the intrigue of beaten-down value stocks, but they deserve a place in your portfolio nonetheless. While the market is going down, real estate will still be there, consistently churning out income to investors.Let's go over how real estate stocks bring diversification, inflation protection, and income to your portfolio. We'll use Rayonier (NYSE: RYN), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND), and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) to illustrate each concept.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!