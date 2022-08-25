|
Why Reality Labs Shouldn't Keep You Away From Meta Platforms
Wall Street must think that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost his mind spending tens of billions of dollars on developing Reality Labs, the company's business segment building for the metaverse. The FAANG stock, which is supposed to be among the most dominant technology stocks on earth, has fallen in value a whopping 57% from its high, its most significant drawback since going public.But is Zuckerberg making a huge mistake here, or is he crazy like a fox? Fortunately, it doesn't actually matter for the company's overall performance.Let's take a look at why the stock is a table-pounding buy with or without Reality Labs.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
