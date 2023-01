Why Realty Income Can Keep Increasing Its Dividend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If the U.S. is heading into a recession, it pays to get defensive. Many sectors such as financial services will be hurt by increasing defaults, while consumer discretionary stocks will suffer as shoppers cut spending.Historically, defensive stocks have generally meant stalwarts like utilities and consumer-products companies because people always need electricity and soap no matter how poorly the economy performs. There is another sector that should perform well, and that is triple-net lease companies like Realty Income (NYSE: O). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading