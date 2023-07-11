|
11.07.2023 15:20:00
Why Realty Income Stock Fell 6% in the First Half of 2023
Shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) dipped 6% in the first half of 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any news specific to the company, but there were a variety of market and economic factors that led to this dip.Realty Income is a top real estate investment trust (REIT). It's one of the largest REITs in the world, with 12,400 properties in 84 industries, and leases them to essentials companies like 7-Eleven and Walgreens. Occupancy is 99% right now, which is usual.The REIT is posting excellent performance, with revenue up 17% year over year, funds from operations up from $1.01 last year to $1.03 this year, and adjusted funds from operations steady at $0.98. It has a strong pipeline of new properties under construction to lease and sees a large market opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.07.23
|Why Realty Income Stock Fell 6% in the First Half of 2023 (MotleyFool)
|
10.07.23
|Is Agree Realty a Buy? (MotleyFool)