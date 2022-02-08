|
08.02.2022 15:15:00
Why Realty Income Was One of My First Stocks
When I first started investing, I bought mutual funds. Then I had the good fortune of holding a job that allowed me to interview mutual fund managers, including some focused on real estate investment trusts (REITs). That was back before the turn of the century, when Realty Income (NYSE: O) was one of the first stocks I ever bought. It's been a journey, including me making the mistake of selling it.Over two decades ago, the REIT world was not as prominent as it is today in investors' minds. In fact, the sector was only just starting to be recognized as an important one. At the time, I worked as a mutual fund analyst, interviewing mutual fund managers and writing about what I learned. It was a great time for me, as I got to pick the brains of people putting money on the line in the market. One fund family I had the pleasure of talking to regularly was Cohen & Steers, among the first shops to focus on REITs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!