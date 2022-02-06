|
06.02.2022 12:45:00
Why Realty Income's Dividend Has Grown for More Than 25 Years
There are thousands of publicly traded stocks, but only a small portion have paid a dividend without interruption. Some eventually join the list of Dividend Aristocrats, those companies that have raised their dividend for 25 consecutive years or longer. Real estate investment trust Realty Income (NYSE: O) takes it a step further.Calling itself the "monthly dividend company," Realty Income manages to pay a dividend every month of the year, something that not many dividend stocks can say. How does a company manage to keep shelling out cash to investors? Here's how Realty Income does it and why investors can feel comfortable about getting paid for years to come.Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT), a type of publicly traded company, which in this case acquires and rents out real estate, primarily in the retail sector. Congress created this business structure to allow shareholders to invest in real estate without owning properties outright. They are great dividend stocks because they're required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends.Continue reading
