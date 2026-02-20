Red Cat Holdings Aktie

Red Cat Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PPXB / ISIN: US75644T1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.02.2026 17:11:03

Why Red Cat Stock Popped Today -- Then Dropped

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock got a bump from ringing the bell at the opening of Nasdaq trading this morning. Shares of the company, which makes drones for the military, climbed nearly 8% in early trading before giving back most of those gains. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Red Cat stock is up only 2.1%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Red Cat Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten