14.06.2022 19:26:00
Why Redbox Entertainment Is Plunging Today
Reality is finally catching up with Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX), as its shares are crashing 35% lower in midday trading on Tuesday. After two straight days of huge gains that saw the movie rental kiosk operator rise 61%, its stock is now trading less than 2% above where it had been before the rally started.Redbox began riding a wave higher following the latest short interest report that showed short-sellers had tripled their bets against the stock. It was quickly adopted by meme-stock traders as one to rally around and try to beat back the short attack.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
