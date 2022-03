Why Reddit Investors Are Buying More of This Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The meme stock crowd -- and the Reddit crowd in particular -- is celebrating this week's news that activist investor Ryan Cohen has taken an interest in retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). Shares jumped as much as 85% on Monday after Cohen disclosed a new, nearly-10% stake in the company and then delivered a letter to Bed Bath & Beyond's board describing changes he'd like to see the retailer to make in the name of unlocking shareholder value.The stock later peeled back to a gain of "only" 34% and fell again on Tuesday as more profit-takers crawled out of the woodwork. Nevertheless, shares are still higher than they were as of the end of last week, and plenty of investors remain hopeful that Cohen's efforts will bear fruit. These profit-takers aren't finding too much trouble finding willing new buyers.The $64,000 question is, now what?Continue reading