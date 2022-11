Why Redfin Is Falling to Start the Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of real estate outfit Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are falling once again after the brief respite investors got last week when it announced it was killing its instant home purchase iBuying program. Although its earnings report last week missed analyst expectations, news of the end of the instant home buying program and word of widespread layoffs boosted shares of Redfin since it recognized the sharp downturn real estate was experiencing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading