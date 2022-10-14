|
Why Redfin Sank as Much as 18.1% This Week
Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) sank as much as 18.1% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The year of pain continues for the real estate platform, with shares now down 88.5% year to date. As of market close on Thursday, Oct. 13, shares of Redfin are down 15.2% this week.Redfin didn't give any updates on its underlying business this week, but it released some reports that point to a slowing housing market. According to its research, new listings for home sales were down 19% year over year last week. Requests for home tours were down 25% from the prior-year period. More anecdotally, searches for "homes for sale" on Google were down 35% from last year and at the same levels as in March 2020, when many industry sectors shut down.Why is this happening? Because of a rapid rise in mortgage interest rates, which recently hit 7%. This is up from under 3% a year ago and is making housing purchases unaffordable for many people. For reference, the monthly mortgage payment on a median-priced home is up 51% year over year in the United States. This will start to reverberate throughout the housing market in the coming quarters and will likely get even worse if mortgage rates rise further. Continue reading
