|
13.05.2023 00:33:00
Why Redfin Stock Blasted Almost 13% Higher This Week
Mirroring the resilient U.S. housing market it's deeply invested in, Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock pushed higher in trading this week. Over the course of the five market days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the online real estate portal operator's share price rose by nearly 13%.The immediate catalyst actually occurred toward the end of last week when Redfin released its first-quarter earnings report. Although the company's revenue fell steeply on a year-over-year basis, it still trounced analyst projections. Ditto for its net loss according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) standards, which was far narrower than those pundits had anticipated. The following week, two of those pundits got notably more bullish on Redfin's stock. One was Oppenheimer's Jason Helfstein, who raised his price target to $8.50 per share from his previous $7.00. Stephens' John Campbell, meanwhile, made a more modest increase, bumping his level higher to $11 for a $0.50 raise. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!