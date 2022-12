Why Redfin Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sometimes what would ordinarily be viewed as bad news is seen as good news for a specific company. On Thursday, investors responded to rising unemployment numbers by bidding up shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) as much as 12%.The Federal Reserve has made it clear it needs to see economic pain before it slows interest rate hikes. For a company like Redfin, a surge in unemployment might be what it takes to ease the rate pressure on the housing market.The year 2022 will go down as the worst for housing since the 2008-2009 recession, and Redfin shares have taken a beating as a result. Shares of the company have lost 89% of their value since Jan. 1, as the Fed's effort to cut inflation by hiking interest rates has led to a slowdown in real estate sales.Continue reading