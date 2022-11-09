|
09.11.2022 23:33:00
Why Redfin Stock Lost 12% Today
Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) were tumbling today after the company said it would lay off 13% of its workforce, or 862 people, and shutter its iBuying (instant buying) division, RedfinNow. That follows a similar move by rival Zillow a year ago.As a result, the stock finished the day down 12%.Ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report after hours today, CEO Glenn Kelman emailed the company to tell them it was closing the home-flipping business, telling staff that the business wasn't worth the risk in an environment with rising interest rates and falling home prices across much of the country. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
