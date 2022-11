Why Redfin Stock Rocketed 30% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) soared 30% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the real estate services provider announced plans to close its home-flipping operations. Redfin's third-quarter results released on Wednesday were rough. Sharply high mortgage rates combined with stubbornly high home prices led to a steep plunge in home listings. Redfin's gross profit, in turn, plunged 54% year over year to $58.1 million. Worse still, its net loss ballooned to more than $90 million from $18.9 million in the prior-year quarter.