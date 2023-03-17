|
17.03.2023 16:25:13
Why Redfin Stock Soared 25% This Week
Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) spiked this week on no company-specific news. Instead, the real estate company's shares climbed higher as mortgage rates fell in response to trouble in the banking industry. As a result, Redfin stock was up by 25.1% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Redfin's share price spiked on Monday as mortgage interest rates fell to 6.57%, down from their high of 7.05% just several days before that. The quick drop in mortgage rates was spurred by the recent collapse of SVB Financial's Silicon Valley Bank as well as Signature Bank. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
