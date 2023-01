Why Redfin Stock Trounced the Market on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The housing market is quickly bouncing back, it seems, and that potential had investors excited about Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock on Thursday. Shares of the online real estate broker surged 7.5% higher, obliterating the 1.1% gain of the frothy S&P 500 index on the day.That bounce back is the conclusion of a piece of internal Redfin research. On Thursday, in its latest housing market update, the real estate company said that pending home sales fell 26% on a year-over-year basis in the four weeks ending on Jan. 22. While that doesn't sound like an encouraging figure at all, it actually represented the lowest decline in over three months. Not surprisingly, much of this could be attributed to a decline in mortgage rates. According to Redfin's calculations, these fell to 6.1% from a recent high of 7%.Continue reading