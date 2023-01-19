|
19.01.2023 19:34:50
Why Redfin Stock Was Sliding This Week
Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) were falling this week in response to a broader sell-off in the stock market as investors reacted to weak economic data and hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve ahead of its next rate-hike decision on Feb. 1.As an online real estate brokerage, Redfin is sensitive to interest rates and mortgage rates, and the stock crashed last year after the real estate market fell sharply, the company issued two rounds of layoffs, and it was forced to shutter its home-flipping RedfinNow business.At the end of last week, Redfin also released a report saying that home sales were slow to start the new year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!