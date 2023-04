Why Redfin Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) were moving lower as the online real estate brokerage fell in line with a broad market sell-off. While there was no major company-specific news out on Redfin , a few news items may have pushed the stock lower.As of 2:11 p.m. ET, shares were down 11.4%, while the Nasdaq had fallen 1.7% and the small-cap Russell 2000 index was off 2.1%.Image source: Redfin.Continue reading