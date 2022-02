Why Redwire Blasted Higher Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Former special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock and current space stock Redwire (NYSE: RDW) took off like a rocket Thursday morning, passing a 19.3% gain as of 10:15 a.m. ET after the space infrastructure company reported preliminary earnings results through the end of fiscal 2021.Redwire said this morning that it believes its revenue for the year ranged from $135 million to $140 million, and that total pro forma revenue (which is basically organic revenue, not counting revenue from companies Redwire acquired in 2021) might have been as high as $151 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading