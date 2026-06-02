Redwire Aktie
WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036
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02.06.2026 21:15:53
Why Redwire Stock Shot Up 168% In May
Shares of Redwire (NYSE: RDW) shot up 168% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The space and defense subcontractor is shooting up in anticipation of the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) as a key supplier of orbital data centers for artificial intelligence (AI). Strong quarterly results were also a catalyst for Redwire's stock price rise last month. Here's what happened, and whether investors should dive into this space economy stock after doubling in such a short time. It may not have the headline contracts compared to a SpaceX or Lockheed Martin, but Redwire is a key supplier to these large space and defense players. Specifically, Redwire sells sensors, energy systems, and spacecraft platforms, and recently moved into military drones with its 2025 acquisition of Edge Autonomy. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Redwire Corp Registered Shs
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26.05.26
|Redwire, MDA, Rocket Lab & Co.: Raumfahrt-Aktien profitieren von IPO-Euphorie rund um SpaceX (finanzen.at)
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Redwire legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Redwire stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)