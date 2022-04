Why Renewable Energy Stocks Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks and renewable energy stocks had a rough day on Thursday as the market weighed the impact of higher interest rates in 2022. The sell-off was broad, and some of the biggest names in renewables dropped double digits. Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares closed the day down 12.3%, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) dropped 11.6%, Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) fell 9.6%, and Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) fell 8.5%. Each stock was down over 12% at one point in trading today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading