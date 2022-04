Why Repligen Is Up More Than 10% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of biotech company Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) are up an impressive 10.1% as of 11:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rally is in response to the release of quarterly sales and earnings figures that both topped analysts' expectations.For the three-month stretch ending in March, Repligen Corporation turned record-breaking revenue of $206.4 million into operating earnings of $0.92 per share. Organic revenue was up 44% year over year, while profits improved 35% compared to the year-ago operating bottom line of $0.68 per share. Analysts were only calling for sales of $185.5 million and earnings of $0.72 per share.