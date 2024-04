Why ResMed Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of ResMed (NYSE: RMD) had soared 16.2% higher as of 11:50 a.m. ET on Friday. The big jump came after the healthcare technology company reported results on Thursday evening for its fiscal 2024 third quarter, which ended March 31.For the quarter, ResMed reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 7% year over year, and earnings per share of $2.04, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company also reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $2.13, handily beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.91. The most important driver of ResMed 's profit growth was strong demand for the company's medical devices and software -- particularly its sleep devices. The company also reported double-digit percentage revenue growth for its mask products and accessories. Software-as-a-service revenue rose by 8% year over year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel