Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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28.03.2026 16:00:00
Why Retirees Should Consider These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks Now
If you're retired and counting on dividend income to pay your bills, yield and reliability are at the top of your priority list. Those two things don't always go together. Oftentimes, high dividend yields signal potential problems with a stock.But there are steady companies in mature industries that have years, even decades, to their name, forging impressive track records not only of paying dividends but also increasing them.Here are three blue chip dividend stocks with high yields, along with reasons retirees should consider them now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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