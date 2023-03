Why Reverse Stock-Split Stock Paysafe Blasted Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Niche fintech company Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) had a fine Thursday on the stock market. Its share price sprinted 3.6% higher on the day following its latest quarterly-earnings release, providing a sharp contrast to the nearly 2% decline of the bear-ravaged S&P 500 index. For its fourth quarter of 2022, Paysafe earned revenue of just under $384 million, a 3% increase year over year. That was on the back of total payment volume that climbed 5% higher to hit slightly over $33 billion. On the other hand, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income fell to a bit more than $33 million ($0.54 per share) from the year-ago profit of almost $55.2 million. Both headline results were well ahead of analyst estimates. On average, prognosticators tracking the stock were modeling only $375.5 million on the top line and $0.43 per share for adjusted net income.