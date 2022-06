Why Revlon More Than Doubled This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Showing there is no stock so distressed that meme stock traders won't pile into it, shares of Revlon (NYSE: REV) rocketed 113.1% higher this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the cosmetics giant filed for bankruptcy.Traders on Reddit see parallels with another big bankruptcy, Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ). The car rental outfit's stock plunged to $0.56 per share upon its bankruptcy filing, but subsequently soared 1,000% within just a few weeks. And because there are very few Revlon shares to trade, but over one-third of them are sold short, traders are looking to ignite a massive short squeeze.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading