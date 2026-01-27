Revolution Medicines Aktie
WKN DE: A2PYWG / ISIN: US76155X1000
|
27.01.2026 01:16:31
Why Revolution Medicines Stock Plummeted by Almost 17% Today
Monday was generally a good day for the stock market; nevertheless, some titles landed in negative territory. One that plunged well into the red was clinical-stage biotech Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD), which took a nearly 17% hit to its share price after a media report published over the weekend. On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Merck was no longer in discussions with Revolution regarding an acquisition. Investors were understandably crushed by this apparent news, as hot speculation had it that the two companies were discussing a deal worth tens of billions of dollars. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
