Why Revolve Group Dropped 11.7% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) dropped 11.7% this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are still selling off the online fashion retailer after a disappointing first-quarter earnings report and lowered price targets from multiple Wall Street analysts. Shares were at one point down 18% this week and are now down 48% just this year.The selling didn't stop this week in Revolve Group stock, even though there was no news posted from the company. However, for those interested, let's go through the earnings report and price target changes from last week.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading