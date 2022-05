Why Revolve Group Stock Was Down by Over 20% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Typically, when a company delivers an estimates-beating quarter, its stock price rises as eager investors pile in to capitalize on the success. That hasn't been the case with fashion retailer Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), whose shares are down by nearly 21% week to date according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, despite the seemingly encouraging first quarter it reported on Tuesday.In the quarter, Revolve's fundamentals showed a vast improvement in key line items like net sales (up nearly 60% year over year to more than $283 million) and free cash flow, which rose by 62% to almost $53 million. And while net income was essentially flat on a comparative basis, it remained well in the black at nearly $22.6 million. Those top- and bottom-line numbers, by the way, topped the average analyst estimates.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading