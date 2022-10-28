Why Revolve Group Stock Was Handily Beating the Market This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of fashion e-commerce company Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) were handily beating the S&P 500 this week as of Friday morning. As of this writing, Revolve stock was up about 14% for the week compared to just a 1.5% gain for the S&P 500. And it seems Revolve's outperformance stems from some commentary from Wall Street.On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk lowered her price target for Revolve stock from $28 per share to $26, according to MarketBeat. Typically, lowering a price target would hurt a stock. However, it was a small adjustment to the price target.Moreover, Schenk maintained her hold rating on the stock, and her price target implied about 13% more upside from where it was trading at the time. Both of those factors might have instilled some confidence for investors.