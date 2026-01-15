Rezolve Ai Aktie
WKN DE: A40GZT / ISIN: GB00BQH8G337
Why Rezolve AI Stock Trounced the Market Today
Investors were eager to buy shares of e-commerce artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) on Hump Day. This came on the heels of two bullish analyst notes published before market open that morning. With those twin tailwinds, Rezolve AI's stock ended the trading session almost 9% higher in value. The first of the pair was authored by H.C. Wainwright's Scott Buck, who raised his Rezolve AI price target to $12 per share from his former $10. He maintained his buy recommendation on the shares in making the move. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
