Why RH Stock Was Sliding This Week

Shares of RH (NYSE: RH) were drifting lower this week as the company gave back its gains following last week's earnings report that featured disappointing fourth-quarter results but bullish commentary about the year ahead from CEO Gary Friedman.The home furnishings specialist's guidance also indicated that it would return to growth this year after seeing declining sales in 2023.As of Thursday at 1:25 p.m. ET, the stock was down 12.6% for the week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel