25.02.2022 11:45:00
Why Right Now Is a Great Time to Buy Your First Crypto
The crypto revolution reminds me of the internet revolution in the late 20th century. It's that big and that important. While many people are focused on the "currency" aspects and worry about how crypto assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will affect the dollar or the euro, that's only one part of our world that's transforming. The major reason you want to make small investments in crypto now is that it's a revolution in internet technology. The old world of massive international megacaps that control our technological future is facing a new challenge -- peer-to-peer networking. It's entirely possible that our internet future will be decentralized. If this happens, you want to make small investments in the blockchain race now, while it's still early. Why small investments? If you remember the original internet revolution, you know that the vast majority of internet companies either stumbled or went belly up. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) survived and prospered. But major companies like AOL and Yahoo never recovered from the crash in 2000. And a lot of copycats just disappeared altogether.Continue reading
