Why Riot Platforms, Hut 8 Mining, and TeraWulf Popped on Monday

The crypto industry had a bit of a jolt this morning when it was reported that Blackrock's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETF had gotten regulatory approval. However, those early reports were false, and Blackrock confirmed the exchange-traded fund (ETF) had not been approved. Bitcoin miners were among the biggest movers on the market early in trading and have held onto some of their gains. Shares of Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped as much as 14.4% this morning, Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) was up 15.1%, and TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) gained 16.7%. The stocks were up 3.2%, 9.3%, and 9.8% as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel