12.09.2024 18:48:09
Why Riot Platforms, MARA Holdings, and MicroStrategy Are Rising This Week
Shares of several crypto stocks rose this week after the release of important economic data, a presidential debate, and as the market clawed back losses from a difficult last week when the S&P 500 suffered its worst week of losses since March 2023.Shares of Bitcoin miners Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) and MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) traded roughly 10% and 17% this week, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Meanwhile, shares of the Bitcoin holder and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) traded roughly 15% higher this week.The price of Bitcoin, which all of these stocks have a correlation with, seemingly shook off bad economic and political news for the world's largest cryptocurrency.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MicroStrategy Inc
|117,10
|-0,89%
|Riot Platforms
|6,30
|-1,02%
|Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 400,00
|0,00%