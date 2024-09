Why Riot Platforms, MARA Holdings, and MicroStrategy Are Rising This Week

Shares of several crypto stocks rose this week after the release of important economic data, a presidential debate, and as the market clawed back losses from a difficult last week when the S&P 500 suffered its worst week of losses since March 2023.Shares of Bitcoin miners Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) and MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) traded roughly 10% and 17% this week, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Meanwhile, shares of the Bitcoin holder and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) traded roughly 15% higher this week.The price of Bitcoin, which all of these stocks have a correlation with, seemingly shook off bad economic and political news for the world's largest cryptocurrency.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool