Why Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital, and Hut 8 Mining Stocks Skyrocketed in March 2023

Shares of Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 59.8% in March 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Dramatic price drops or bloodcurdling crashes are common events for this volatile crypto-mining stock. But even for veteran Riot observers and shareholders, last month's surge was a market move of unusual size.Riot's moves led the charge across the crypto-mining industry at large. Here's what happened.The company shared various business reports near the start of March, including February's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining production and the full financial results of the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022. Market makers quickly glanced at these documents, brushed them off, and moved on; Riot's stock barely moved on the news.Continue reading