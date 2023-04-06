|
06.04.2023 00:08:00
Why Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital, and Hut 8 Mining Stocks Skyrocketed in March 2023
Shares of Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 59.8% in March 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Dramatic price drops or bloodcurdling crashes are common events for this volatile crypto-mining stock. But even for veteran Riot observers and shareholders, last month's surge was a market move of unusual size.Riot's moves led the charge across the crypto-mining industry at large. Here's what happened.The company shared various business reports near the start of March, including February's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining production and the full financial results of the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022. Market makers quickly glanced at these documents, brushed them off, and moved on; Riot's stock barely moved on the news.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!