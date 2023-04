Why Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, and CleanSpark Stocks Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency surging over the past week, crypto miners are once again in focus. Today, shares of Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) are each in focus for investors, posting gains today of 3.9%, 5.9%, and 14.7%, respectively, from yesterday's close by late afternoon Tuesday.As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining-related stocks, these companies each have a vested interest in how the price of the digital currency performs. With the price now above the key $30,000 level, and seeming to be ready to move even higher, these three crypto miners are seeing incredible price appreciation.Today's biggest winner, CleanSpark, has also been on a truly incredible ride over the past week. The stock's five-day move stands at around 58.4%, driven by a key catalyst on April 11. That's when the company announced a plan to acquire $145 million worth of mining rigs in a bid to double the company's hash rate (or Bitcoin mining capacity).