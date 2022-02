Why Riskified Stock Fell Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), an e-commerce risk management platform, tumbled today after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results late yesterday. While the company beat both top- and bottom-line estimates from Wall Street, investors were disappointed with the company's slowing growth and lackluster guidance. The tech stock was down by 9.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss of $0.04 in the fourth quarter, which beat analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.12. Additionally, the company's revenue of $69.8 million -- an increase of 22% year over year -- surpassed Wall Street's consensus estimate of $67.3 million. Continue reading