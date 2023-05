Why Riskified Stock Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) were up 16.5% as of 10:15 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. After falling 87% from its high in 2021, the e-commerce fraud protection provider reported a strong earnings report. The company showed progress in reining in costs and moving toward a profit, which got investors' attention. The stock is now up 16% year to date. Riskified has attractive growth prospects as an e-commerce fraud prevention partner for merchants. Revenue doubled between 2019 and 2022 to reach $261 million. But the company hasn't been profitable yet, which is the main reason the stock fell last year.